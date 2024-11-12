Sulphur Springs school board set to approve school site plans 

The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board is set Wednesday to approve a facilities implementation plan that would update each school site in the district, approve a design layout for the future elementary school in the Skyline Ranch community, and approve a resolution that will allow for the district to replace three diesel buses with three zero-emission buses.

At the last meeting in October, the governing board reviewed a school facilities improvement plan that would modernize current classrooms, build new classrooms to accommodate additional students and staff, update playgrounds to be more inclusive and provide a space for science labs and music rooms – costing an estimated $172 million.

According to the presentation included with the agenda, the board will be asked to approve the proposed specifications, improvement projects, and method of funding and phasing for the facilities improvement plan.

The governing board will also be reviewing a design layout for the elementary school planned to go in the Skyline Ranch community.

The board was previously presented with two options for the site layout by the Flewelling and Moody architectural firm. Both school layout plans included two classroom buildings, a kindergarten building, a multi-purpose room, an administration building, two parking lots, a baseball field, blacktop courts, a soccer field with a track surrounding it and grass fields. The only difference between the two layouts was that option one had the administrative offices and the learning center together in one building and option two separated them.

When initially shown the two options, the board was leaning more in favor of the option that featured the administrative offices and the learning center together. Once the option is approved the architectural firm will be able to complete the programming phase, move onto the geotechnical investigation for where the buildings will be going, and begin the schematic design phase.

According to the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, staff members applied for a grant through the Zero Emission School Bus and Infrastructure Project to help provide the funds for the purchase of zero-emission school buses. The district was approved for the grant to purchase three zero-emission buses to replace three diesel buses.

The governing board is asked to approve the resolution and enter into an agreement with Calstart.

Wednesday’s meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Sulphur Springs Community School, located at 16628 Lost Canyon Road.