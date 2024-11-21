Suspect in nurse investigation linked to other hospitals  

An experienced registered nurse supervisor who raised questions at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is what led to the arrest of a woman who pretended to be a nurse there for approximately one month, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

Amanda Leeann Porter, 44, is due back in a Burbank courtroom Dec. 2 for a court date to set her preliminary hearing on three felony charges, including identity theft for credit, identity theft that could leave someone liable and grand theft.

Court records and her criminal record allege she may have defrauded as many as five hospitals, with the timeline and allegations still under active investigation.

Porter’s arrest from a Woodland Hills home Nov. 7 started from suspicions that arose within her first month of employment at Henry Mayo, according to the report from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials who investigated her.

Porter was hired by the hospital after she gave them the registered nurse license number of a Georgia woman she did not know named Amanda Rae Porter, according to the allegations in the detective’s report. Amanda Rae Porter, whose name is on the license that was used, told detectives that she does not know the suspect nor ever gave anyone permission to use her license.

During Amanda Leeann Porter’s one month of employment at Henry Mayo, officials reported to detectives that she worked in the hospital’s “Med Surg” unit, which is the most common in hospitals, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Medical-surgical or med-surg nursing provides care to pediatric and adult patients with various medical conditions, including issues that may require surgery,” according to NurseJournal.org. “A versatile member of the health care team, med-surg nurses work in the operating room, the exam room, the patient’s room and beyond.”

As a new hire, Porter had a “preceptor” as a supervisor, according to hospital officials, and that’s who noticed she didn’t seem to have the 16 years of experience on the job she claimed.

The hospital’s risk compliance unit checked with the board of registered nursing by sending Porter’s photo to officials there, learned Porter was not the person they thought she was and then fired her, according to officials.

The investigative report indicated her employment was terminated Sept. 17, which was 35 days after she was hired.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station report indicates the hospital had no indicators of Porter’s true identity, current allegations or past crimes when she was hired, but station officials learned through their investigation there were several other alleged victims.

The charges ultimately brought forth against Porter were done at the Burbank courthouse because, prior to the Henry Mayo incident, Porter allegedly worked under similarly fraudulent circumstances at Providence St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

Employees there also caught on to the alleged fraud after about a month – but the alleged fraud happened between April 8 and May 8, according to a city of Burbank news release. The news release indicated she saw approximately 60 patients during that time.

Burbank Police Department officials did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday on why their officers waited for Porter to be released on bail from the SCV arrest before she was picked up on the older allegation.

After she bonded out of the SCV jail, Porter was re-arrested the same day on a no-bail warrant, and she’s currently being held at Century Detention Center, a women’s jail in Lynwood.

The criminal complaint filed last week indicates Porter also is being investigated for similar allegations at Valley Presbyterian and Sherman Oaks Hospital.

In addition to the current and potentially pending allegations, Porter also was on federal probation out of Virginia for charges she used the registered nurse’s license of another person to gain employment.

Further, the detective reported Porter’s probation officer indicated she had three other reports of the suspect allegedly using the same license to obtain a nursing job. Porter also was told by her federal probation officer in April to stop using the license and that she was not allowed to gain employment in the medical field, according to the detective’s report.

At her upcoming preliminary hearing, the evidence against Porter will be presented to a judge who will decide if there’s enough to merit a trial.