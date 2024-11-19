Thieves break into gold dealer’s Saugus store  

A Saugus jewelry dealer was the latest business owner to suffer a break-in or a smash-and-grab burglary Monday night, reporting several thousand dollars in stolen merchandise.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a break-in happening around 8:45 p.m., according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials, who responded to a report of an alarm at Gold Buyer Depot on Bouquet Canyon Road, near Cinema Drive.

“They had on masks, hoodies and sweaters, there were two of them, and they came in and broke the windows, broke the doors, and they went in the back, and they stole stuff,” said Zee Assa, who said he has owned the store for 19 years and has always felt safe.

“It’s so sad, but our Sheriff’s Department, they are great, that’s all I can say, they do an awesome job,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday.

Security-camera footage from the incident has been shared with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, according to officials.

The business owner had front and rear motion-activated burglar alarms, saw the burglars’ action in real time and reported it to the station, according to Deputy Robert Jensen of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

There were no arrests as of Tuesday morning, according to station officials, who said the suspects had fled the location by the time deputies responded to the alarm.

The station’s Detectives Bureau is investigating the crime.

While the incident is still under investigation, Jensen released a partial description for one of the suspects —a tall, bald, heavyset man wearing a dark jacket.

Part-I crimes are up 3.4% over the first nine months of 2024 compared to 2023, which is largely driven by retail theft and larceny incidents, according to Sheriff’s Department data.

While violent crimes are down nearly 8% in the city of Santa Clarita and almost 21% in the unincorporated areas of the SCV, there has been a 5% increase in property crimes, due to the sheer volume of incidents — 1,995 through Sept. 30, an average of over seven per day, the majority of which, 1,645, are larceny thefts.

Crime prevention tips

After a similar type of crime at a pair of pizza parlors, Jensen also shared tips that are intended to help businesses be less vulnerable to these types of incidents and help deputies solve the crimes when they occur:

“As the holidays approach, it’s a great time to ensure your business is protected from potential burglaries. Here are some quick steps to safeguard your property:

“Secure all entry points — Double-check doors and windows at closing.

“Brighten up — Keep parking lots and entryways well-lit.

“Check your security cameras — Ensure all cameras are working and positioned correctly.

“Stay alert — Report any suspicious activity in your area immediately.

“Limit access — Only trusted employees should have keys or alarm codes.”

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.