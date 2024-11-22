Three new faces to join Castaic Area Town Council  

On the same day as the General Election, the Castaic Area Town Council also held its election Nov. 5, which was not consolidated with the L.A. County Registrar Recorder’s Office, resulting in much less fanfare and lower subsequent turnout.

The town council, an advisory board that reviews and makes recommendations on county projects, has five districts representing Castaic and Val Verde and two spots for each district that rotate on the ballot every two years.

While there was initially a dearth of candidates, a late call for participation from the council resulted in several willing applicants, said Town Council President Bob Lewis.

He was eager to bring in the new members because they all said they wanted to give back, he added.

“They want to be active in the community and be of service to Castaic, and I’m looking forward to working with them in January,” he said of the candidate applications he saw.

There was only one contested race earlier this month for the Castaic Area Town Council, which was for District 1, comprising the neighborhoods of Live Oak, North Bluffs, Hillcrest Park, Hasley Hills, Williams Ranch and the Valencia Commerce Center.

James Stephens received 47 votes and Sally Vasquez received five.

In Val Verde for District 2, incumbent Abigail DeSesa ran unopposed and will take a second consecutive term.

Representing District 3, which is the neighborhood of Hasley, Romero and Sloan canyons, incumbent Daniel Polo also ran unopposed for his second term.

Darcy Stinson, who has been an outspoken voice for the harmful effects from Chiquita Canyon Landfill, takes the seat of Jim D’Addario, who had termed out after his second stint ended this year.

Stinson will now be the representative for the neighborhoods of Meadowood, Bravo, Encore, Castaic east of Interstate 5 and south of Lake Hughes Road when the council reconvenes in January.

Lewis said Thursday there are no scheduled meetings for the month of December.

Jeff Preach was termed out in District 5, which includes the communities of Double C Ranch, Hidden Lake, Stonegate, NorthLake, Castaic east of I-5 and north of Lake Hughes Road.

Replacing him on the council will be Mohammed Sabbah.