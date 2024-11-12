Trump likely to pick Marco Rubio as secretary of state 

By Eva Fu

Contributing Writer

President-elect Donald Trump is likely going to make Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, his secretary of state as he moves to fill the top Cabinet positions of his new administration, a source familiar with the matter confirmed.

Rubio, the vice-ranking member of the Select Committee on Intelligence and a senior member of the Committee on Foreign Relations, has years of foreign policy experience.

He has built a name for himself as a proponent of a more hardline approach to U.S. foreign adversaries such as China, Iran and Cuba.

Trump has yet to formally announce the decision as of the publication of this story, and Rubio’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment, but several media outlets citing unnamed sources said it’s likely to happen.

Trump has wasted no time in putting together the foreign policy and national security team for his second term. He has named Tom Homan, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the first Trump administration, as his border czar and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, as ambassador to the United Nations, and reports have suggested that Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Florida, will be selected as national security adviser.

The likely selection of Rubio, one of the final contenders Trump considered for the vice presidential ticket, carries domestic significance as well.

The 53-year-old senator from Florida would be the first Latino U.S. diplomat. Hispanic voters, who have historically swung Democrat, made up a key voting bloc this cycle that helped secure Trump’s victory, a gain that the president-elect could further fortify by putting a Cuban American in one of the top positions of the Trump administration.

Trump’s second term will face a precarious world with ongoing wars in both Ukraine and the Middle East, along with a far more aggressive Chinese communist regime.

In the Senate, Rubio has been a vocal critic of Beijing and has said that countering the Chinese regime is a top priority.

In 2019, he sounded the alarm over the acquisition of Musical.ly by Chinese social media app TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance, leading to a federal national security review.

Rubio, a member of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China since 2015, has been on Beijing’s blacklist for his human rights advocacy since 2020.

He has recently proposed legislation requiring U.S. lobbyists to choose between representing American interests and those of the Chinese Communist Party and has flagged Chinese battery companies with the Department of Homeland Security over human rights concerns. In late July, he introduced the Senate version of the Falun Gong Protection Act — which passed the House a month earlier — to combat Beijing’s state-sanctioned forced organ harvesting targeting the persecuted faith group.

Amid growing tensions around CCP aggression toward Taiwan, Rubio said in July that he expects that U.S. support for the democratic island will continue.

“I don’t have any worries about the U.S. being supportive of Taiwan and doing everything we can to discourage the Chinese from invading,” he told reporters in Milwaukee.

On Ukraine, Rubio said last week that he believes the United States is “funding a stalemate that’s costing lives” and called for the war to be brought to a close.

Rubio would likely face little opposition from a Republican-controlled Senate.

Under Florida law, Gov. Ron DeSantis has the power to select Rubio’s successor to hold his seat until the next general election.

Rubio’s Democratic colleague Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, has already given his endorsement.

“Unsurprisingly, the other team’s pick will have political differences than my own,” he wrote on social media platform X. “That being said, my colleague @SenMarcoRubio is a strong choice and I look forward to voting for his confirmation.”