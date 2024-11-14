Two suspects arrested on suspicion of driving stolen vehicle  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested two suspects early Thursday morning on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle in Valencia, according to Sgt. Johnny Gillespie, a spokesman for the station.

While deputies were doing proactive patrolling in Valencia at approximately 12:50 a.m., they randomly selected a car to run the license plate, said Gillespie.

The car came back as a stolen vehicle and a deputy pulled the car over at the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and Bouquet Canyon Road and held the suspects at gunpoint until additional units arrived.

Two suspects were arrested in connection to the incident.