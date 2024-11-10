Whitesides takes lead for 27th Congressional District 

Democrat challenger George Whitesides has taken the lead in the race for the 27th Congressional District as of Saturday’s vote total.

Whitesides now leads the race over Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, by slightly over 2,000 votes, totaling 134,231 to 132,117, or 50.40% to 49.60%.

Post-election updates had initially shown Garcia leading the vote but his edge beginning to narrow over the last several days toward Whitesides’ favor.

“We’re officially in the lead! There are still thousands of votes to count. Thank you everyone who got us to this point,” Whitesides’ campaign posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

For the 23rd Senate District seat, Republican challenger Suzette Martinez Valladares still maintained the lead on Democrat challenger Kipp Mueller.

As of Saturday evening, Valladares led with 123,421 votes to 114,611 votes.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, also still led the State Assembly 40th District race with 104,958 votes to 96,808 over her opponent, Republican challenger Patrick Gipson.

New voting totals are expected to be released Sunday at 4 p.m.