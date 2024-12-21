At least one transport after 2-vehicle collision in Saugus 

At least one person was transported Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle traffic collision in Saugus that left one vehicle on the sidewalk and the other in the middle of the roadway, according to officials.

L.A. County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Courtland Way just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, according to spokesman Saadullah Sheikh. He said at least one person was transported from the scene, but couldn’t say how many people.

Deputy Nicholas Hoslet with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said the original caller was a passerby, but that the circumstances surrounding the collision were unknown as of this story’s publication.

One of the vehicles could be seen being towed from the scene, according to a report from the scene.