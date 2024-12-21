Blog

At least one transport after 2-vehicle collision in Saugus 

At least one vehicle was towed and one person was transported following a two-vehicle collision in Saugus Friday afternoon. Tim Whyte/The Signal.
At least one person was transported Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle traffic collision in Saugus that left one vehicle on the sidewalk and the other in the middle of the roadway, according to officials. 

L.A. County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and Courtland Way just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, according to spokesman Saadullah Sheikh. He said at least one person was transported from the scene, but couldn’t say how many people. 

Deputy Nicholas Hoslet with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said the original caller was a passerby, but that the circumstances surrounding the collision were unknown as of this story’s publication. 

One of the vehicles could be seen being towed from the scene, according to a report from the scene.

Picture of Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

