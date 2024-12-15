Barger hosts 28th annual Holiday Celebration for Foster Youth at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Going onto three decades of bringing foster youth to the “Thrill Capital of the World” for holiday festivities, Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted the 28th annual Holiday Celebration for Foster Youth at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

For the whole day, approximately 600 children in foster care, in addition to their families, could meet Santa, select toys from several filled tables, and enjoy as many rides as possible on Saturday.

Dozens of tables were filled with toys for children to choose from during the 28th annual Holiday Celebration for Foster Youth at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Saturday, Dec. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“This is something that’s been a tradition every year, and Magic Mountain graciously hosts our foster youth that get to come and actually forget about all the craziness out there, whether it be holiday madness, or even just dealing with day-to-day life, and they get to be children,” Barger said. “I am so grateful to Magic Mountain for opening up the park to these wonderful, wonderful kids and their families, many of whom have never been on a ride.”

According to Barger, people may take for granted the ability to purchase presents, and for the foster children throughout L.A. County to be able to interact with their favorite characters, pick out toys of their choosing and spend a day filled with excitement is what the holiday season is all about.

L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger speaks to children checking in during the 28th annual Holiday Celebration for Foster Youth at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Saturday, Dec. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“For a lot of these kids, this is a gift right here … They don’t understand the craziness that we adults know, and I think it’s important for us to recognize and let them be kids and treat them like kids,” Barger said. “For me, it’s been an awesome opportunity to speak with social workers who are at the frontline. They see the worst of the worst, but they also see the best, and today it’s about celebrating them, too, and the work that they do to stop the abuse that’s taking place.”

After speaking with a social worker who says that abuse is often generational, the goal is to try and find a way to break the cycle, according to Barger.

For workers and families alike, the theme for the day is not just to enjoy holiday festivities, but to showcase beaming smiles.

“This event is for our foster kids, and it’s just nice. This is my first time here, and it’s always nice to see the families come and enjoy Santa, and get their gifts. It’s always nice to see them smile — those smiles on the babies,” said Maria Reyes, who works for the L.A. County Department of Family and Children Services office in Glendale.

Attendees could participate in games during the 28th annual Holiday Celebration for Foster Youth at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Saturday, Dec. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Families began the day with breakfast before Barger began the program at 10:30 a.m., calling Saturday’s event the “best holiday party in L.A. County.”

“Thank you all for being here as well and being an incredible role model for our foster youth,” Barger said to the crowd.

Jeff Harris, park president of Six Flags Magic Mountain, Brandon T. Nichols, director of the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services, and Anthony C. Marrone, fire chief of the L.A. County Fire Department, each took the podium to express their gratitude.

L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone speaks to the crowd during the 28th annual Holiday Celebration for Foster Youth at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Saturday, Dec. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“We’re committed to giving back to our local communities and families and bringing thrills to life in any way that we can … It’s also our pleasure to have you all with us today as we celebrate the holiday season together,” Harris said. “On behalf of Magic Mountain, I do sincerely hope you enjoy the day in the park, and wish you all a happy and healthy holiday season.”

“I don’t want to stand between a bunch of kids and Christmas, so I’m going to keep my comments short. I am thankful for all the people who worked really hard to put this together, thankful for Magic Mountain for opening their park yet again,” Nichols said. “Kids, Merry Christmas. I hope you get a present that you love. I want you to know that we’re thinking about you and we care about you.”

Brandon T. Nichols, director of the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services, speaks to the attendees during the 28th annual Holiday Celebration for Foster Youth at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Saturday, Dec. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“This is truly one of our most favorite events that we have every holiday season. It warms our hearts to see the joy and all of the smiling faces. We all know the holidays are a special time, as we open our hearts and homes to help others,” Marrone said.

Amayrany, 15, who could not provide her last name, came to the park with her grandma, siblings, aunts and uncles and cousins:

“What I look forward to is having fun and spending time with my family and enjoying the rides … My favorite ride is ‘Scream.’ I also like walking around and seeing all the decorations.”