Burglary suspect placed on psychiatric hold  

A male burglary suspect was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold, known as 5150 hold, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a possible burglary call in Valencia on Saturday night, according to Deputy Villalobos, spokeswoman for the station.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to a possible burglary in process at the 25000 block of Galante Way, said Villalobos. When deputies arrived, the male suspect was located on the roof of a house and began making suicidal statements.

She added that he was lowered down from the house and placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold where he currently remains.

No injuries were reported from the scene.