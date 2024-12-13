California election results certified 

News release

Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber announced Friday that she has certified the results of the California Nov. 5 General Election.

With this certification, no results for Santa Clarita Valley elections changed compared the those numbers reported when L.A. County certified its election results on Dec. 3.

Among the statewide election statistics reported by the Secretary of State’s Office were the following:

• 16,140,044 Californians voted.

• 13,034,378 vote by mail ballots were cast.

• 3,105,666 ballots cast at voting location.

• 71.43% of the registered voters cast ballots.

“I am pleased to continue the transparency of data relating to California’s elections by releasing the Nov. 5, 2024, Statement of Vote,” Weber said in a news release. “This data demonstrates how every vote matters.”

To view the certified results of races pertaining directly to the Santa Clarita Valley, go to signalscv.com/2024/12/live-election-results-tonight.