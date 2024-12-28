Canyon Country standoff suspect has January hearing 

A man accused of fighting with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies in an incident that provoked an hourslong standoff in Canyon Country back in February is now due back in court next year.

Carl Pruett, a 65-year-old Plumwood Avenue resident, is due back in court Jan. 31 when a judge will determine the schedule for his preliminary hearing.

Under California law, defendants are granted “speedy trial rights,” which Pruett waived after his attorney filed a motion challenging Pruett’s mental competency to stand trial, according to L.A. County Superior Court records available online.

Judge Bernie LaForteza ruled in September that, based on a report from a court-approved physician who interviewed Pruett, that Pruett understood the proceedings against him and can assist in his own defense, making him eligible for criminal court proceedings.

At Pruett’s upcoming preliminary hearing, the prosecution will present the evidence against Pruett and a judge will decide if there’s enough to merit a trial.

He’s facing three felony charges: two from a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies prior to the Feb. 1 standoff, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. That incident was ended by the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau, the LASD’s SWAT unit.

Pruett left his home across the street from Canyon Springs Community Elementary School armed with a black-handled machete fitted with a rusted 24-inch metal blade, according to an evidence report from detectives obtained by The Signal.

Two deputies were flagged down by nearby residents who saw Pruett walking down the street with what was described as “a sword,” in the court record.

Deputies ordered the suspect to put the machete down and eventually tased him due to his failure to comply, according to the responding deputies’ report; however, Pruett removed the probes and went back inside, triggering the standoff, according to detectives.

The city of Santa Clarita recently began proceedings in June to force a cleanup of the property, which has been hit with numerous code violations.

The home also was the site of a standoff in 2016.

Pruett is currently being held in lieu of $170,000 bail.