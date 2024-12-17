Child airlifted out of Central Park

A child was escorted to Central Park and airlifted to a nearby hospital due to a medical emergency Monday night, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“We dispatched at 7:23 p.m., and we arrived five minutes later,” said Sgt. Juan Muralles. “The child was suffering from a medical emergency, and then we were called to assist [the Fire Department] with the airlift.”

“We directed an aircraft to Central Park,” said L.A. County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. “That’s where the landing zone is.”

The current condition of the child and which hospital the child was transported to have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.