Choose the Right Crystal Jewelry to Increase Good Luck 

Crystals have been used for thousands of years by many cultures around the world not just for their beauty, but for their metaphysical and healing properties as well. Crystal jewelry has recently seen a resurgence in popularity as more people discover the positive energies and luck that crystals can bring into their lives. With so many options, how do you know which crystal is right for you and will have the most beneficial effects? Here are some tips on choosing the best crystals for good luck in jewelry form.

Clear Quartz

Known as the “master healer”, clear quartz is one of the most versatile crystals to use for luck. It amplifies the energy of anything it touches, while also cleansing and purifying. Wearing clear quartz jewelry can boost your intentions and energies to attract more positivity into all aspects of your life. Since it works with your whole being, clear quartz is an excellent all-purpose crystal for luck. Look for clear quartz pendants, rings or bracelets to keep the energy close throughout your day.

Citrine

With its sunny yellow and orange hues, citrine is a joyful and uplifting crystal that’s perfect for inviting more prosperity and abundance. It’s one of the premier stones for finances, so wearing citrine can help attract more monetary luck through raises, job offers or unexpected windfalls. Citrine pendants and earrings are classic choices, but you can also find citrine bracelets or rings if you want to keep the vibrant energy on you at all times.

Jade

Jade has long been prized in Asian cultures for its luck properties. It promotes harmony and balance, while also attracting more prosperity and success. In feng shui, jade is an important protection amulet, safeguarding your home from any bad energy. For luck, jade is excellent when worn as jewelry. Look for jade in pendants, rings or earrings to benefit from its peaceful and lucky vibes throughout your day. Carved jade amulets depicting Chinese symbols, like those for prosperity or abundance, can further boost your good fortune.

Aventurine

Known as the “gambler’s stone” for its connection to luck and chance, wearing aventurine can be ideal if you’re hoping for a bit of extra luck in games, competitions or any speculative ventures. This green crystal promotes optimism and confidence, while also soothing feelings of anxiety, fear or nervousness. By calming your mind and boosting your self-assurance, aventurine allows you to take more positive risks that can pay off big. Aventurine jewelry like rings, pendants and bracelets make great companions anytime you’re hoping for some extra luck on your side.

Malachite

With its deep green color mirroring lush growing things, malachite is a perfect crystal for prosperity and abundance. It helps attract lucky opportunities and invites more flow into your life. Malachite’s vibrant energy also provides protection from negative vibrations and clears past traumas holding you back. For a luck boost, malachite pendants, earrings or bracelets are ideal, especially if you wear them during important events, business meetings or job interviews. The stone’s lucky properties will help ensure everything flows smoothly and in your favor.

Moonstone

Mysterious and feminine, the moonstone is strongly connected to intuition, insight and new possibilities. Wearing moonstone jewelry enhances your receptivity, allowing you to spot and benefit from unexpected chances and lucky coincidences you might normally miss. Moonstone rings, pendants and earrings also promote inner growth and positivity, aligning you with lucky moon cycles. For divine femininity, try silver moonstone jewelry that honors lunar lucky energies.

Opal

Opal’s shimmering rainbow colors energize every chakra, making it a versatile lucky stone. Known for its joyful and spontaneous vibes, opal jewelry can help you attract great fortune simply by being open to new possibilities. Opals are also linked with love, passion and relationships. An opal ring, for instance, can encourage luck in finding a partner. These colorful crystals inspire creativity too, so opal earrings or pendants are perfect when you need luck and inspiration on your career or big projects.

Turquoise

In many cultures, vibrant turquoise jewelry is believed to connect the wearer to the skies, bringing energies of good fortune, wisdom and protection. It’s been valued for thousands of years by Native Americans, the ancient Egyptians and Persians, and many other cultures across the world. With its striking blue color, turquoise uplifts spirits and helps build inner confidence and clarity. Whether you get a turquoise pendant, ring or bracelet, its lucky properties can boost your outlook, positivity and ability to make the most of fortunate chances that come your way.

When choosing crystals for luck, listen to your intuition. Pay attention to which stones you feel most drawn to. The crystal that seems to call out to you likely has the energies that will work best for your specific intentions and needs. Trust your instincts when picking jewelry, and you’ll find the perfect crystals to attract even more good fortune.