CHP officers arrest motorcyclist after pursuit 

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a motorcyclist Tuesday morning after a patrolman spotted a man driving in an unsafe manner who refused to pull over, according to a spokesman for the Newhall Area CHP office.

The motorcyclist was driving “recklessly” on Interstate 5, in the northbound lanes north of Weldon Canyon Road, according to an email Wednesday by Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, a spokesman for the station.

When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the motorcycle, the driver refused and began to flee, he wrote.

The motorcycle driver exited the freeway and continued to evade officers, who briefly called off the pursuit over safety concerns.

A CHP unit located the driver moments later near the intersection of Peachland Avenue and Happy Valley, south of Lyons Avenue, where they were able to take the driver into custody.

A 27-year-old Lancaster man was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail where he’s being held pending an appearance Thursday in San Fernando Superior Court, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department custody records online.

He was arrested on suspicion of disobeying/evading a police officer with a disregard for safety.