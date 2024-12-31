City, Burrtec offering Christmas tree recycling 

News release

Burrtec Waste Industries has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three locations for residents to recycle their live Christmas trees this holiday season.

The locations offer residents an additional way to safely and quickly dispose of holiday trees, in addition to utilizing curbside pickup services.

Lasting through Saturday, Jan. 11, Santa Clarita residents can drop off their trees at any of the following locations:

Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St.

Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway.

Live wreaths and garlands may also be dropped off at the above locations or placed inside curbside green organics carts for pickup on scheduled service days. Before disposing of any of these items, remove all ornaments, lights and tree stands. Flocked, painted, fireproofed and artificial trees will be accepted, but will not be recycled.

Additionally, single-family residences can place holiday trees at the curb on their regular collection day through Saturday, Jan. 11, and multi-family property residents can place their trees adjacent to bins within their complex.

As in previous years, for trees over 6 feet, residents are asked to cut them in half if possible and place into the green organics container. Trees left curbside, outside of a green organics container, will be picked up but service may be delayed based on available staffing.

“Recycled trees are kept out of landfills and benefit the environment by being repurposed into soil, compost or mulch,” the city said in a news release. “Help the city of Santa Clarita in the fight to recycle right this holiday season and recycle your fresh holiday trees, wreaths and garland.”

For questions regarding the Holiday Tree Recycling Program, contact Burrtec at 661-222-2249 or email the city of Santa Clarita at [email protected].