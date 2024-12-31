City invites residents to take the Polar Plunge 

News release

Residents are invited to ring in the new year by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center during the city of Santa Clarita’s 13th annual Polar Plunge, scheduled 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The event will be held at the Waterslide Pool, as participants take turns walking, wading or plunging into the 45-degree water.

“This event is a great opportunity for friends and families to brave the cold together and welcome the new year through one of the city’s most unique recreational events,” said a news release from the city.

After the plunge, lifeguards will pass out hot chocolate, coffee and doughnuts. Free beach towels will be provided to the first 100 participants. Every participant who takes the chilly plunge will also get their name added to the Polar Bear Club members list.

Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to the event. All items will be donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Registration is required. To sign up for free, visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons. For more information about the Polar Plunge, call the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center at 661-250-3740.