City to host ribbon cutting for Valencia Community Center 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the community to the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Valencia Community Center, 10 a.m. Monday.

The new center is at Valencia Summit Park, 26147 McBean Parkway, in the former YMCA building.

The event will kick off with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by guided tours of the facility and a belly flop contest where staff from the city, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol will compete for the biggest splash, sound and slap.

This 12,000-square-foot community center will feature the city’s first-ever indoor pool, complete with three lanes for year-round swim classes, water aerobics, adult learn-to-swim programs and more.

This site will also host an array of contract classes, including tai chi and MELT, to support wellness and recreation. In January, the city will offer 3-year-old Primetime Preschool classes, as well as a new “Parent and Me” class. Looking forward to the summer, the Community Center will also be home to the Camp Clarita program.

For more information about the Valencia Community Center, contact Lisa Nikkila at [email protected].