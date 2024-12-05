Deputies investigate report of woman on tracks 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report Thursday afternoon of a woman who was sitting on the train tracks near the Saugus Metrolink Station.

Deputy Nicholas Hoslet said station deputies responded to the area and reported finding a woman in the area who was no longer on the tracks when they arrived around 1:50 p.m.

There did not appear to be anyone injured in the incident.

Station officials were required to contact Metrolink and shut down train traffic in the area while the situation was under investigation, which was ongoing as of about 2:05 p.m., he added.

Metro Los Angeles’ social media accounts did not have any information regarding how the incident might impact service as of 2:10 p.m.

Updates regarding service interruptions are regularly posted on X at: x.com/MetroAlerts.