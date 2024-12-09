Deputies investigating another noninjury shooting in Newhall  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a shooting stemming from a violent argument that escalated, but no injuries were reported from the gunfire in Newhall.

Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said patrol deputies responded to a 911 call around 11:20 p.m. Sunday to the 23600 block of Meadowridge Drive, off Newhall Avenue, for a report of gunfire.

A suspect at the residence said he was in a verbal argument with a group of people when he was punched in the face and then the assailant and three others left in a vehicle.

While they were leaving, a second suspect fired two shots from the vehicle, according to Jensen, who cited the preliminary report.

A resident at the apartment complex who was home reported that gunfire struck outside, and a shell casing was recovered, Jensen added, but no injuries were reported.

There is no suspect in custody at this time. There was no suspect description shared by station officials at this time.

The incident is expected to be handled by the station’s Juvenile and Gang Team, although no further motive was identified, and station officials declined to release whether the suspect and victim may have known each other.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.