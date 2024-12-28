Deputies investigating viral video of man allegedly filming inside dressing room  

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a viral video circulating on social media that has accumulated over 250,000 views, that caught a man allegedly filming a person inside a dressing room at the Valencia Town Center Mall on Friday, according to officials.

Local law enforcement made their way to the Valencia Town Center at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday to generate a report of a man allegedly filming inside a dressing room, Sgt. Johnny Gillespie, a spokesman with the SCV Station, said on Saturday.

Information on when exactly the incident occurred remains unclear, he added, but “it’s currently under investigation,” he said.

According to the video on social media, the victim being filmed was reported to be an underaged girl, but Gillespie said there was no information confirming the gender of the victim or if they were a minor.

The video has accumulated over 250,000 views with 8,000 shares and hundreds of comments across at least two social media pages on Instagram.

No additional information was available as of the publication of this story.