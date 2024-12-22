Blog

Deputies seeking public’s help locating missing Stevenson Ranch woman 

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman, Chiara Lynn Slobom, last seen in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday night.  

Slobom, 46, was last seen on the 27400 block of Merlin Place in Stevenson Ranch at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. She is described as a 5-foot-1-inch white woman weighing 105 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.  

She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, black leggings and a black jacket.  

“Chiara suffers from dementia and her family is concerned for her well-being,” stated the LASD Nixle Alert.  

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.   

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website: lacrimestoppers.org.   

