Dine-and-dash at dinner rush goes unreported 

A couple made off with some free Boxing Day sushi after a “dine-and-dash” at the Valencia mall.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials responded to a call around 7 p.m. from Xevichez Sushi Bar at 24250 Town Center Drive, Deputy Villalobos of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said Friday.

Station officials confirmed the couple consumed approximately $120 in food at the mall restaurant before taking off without paying.

The incident also triggered several reports on social media apps that track law enforcement activity, which reported the 911 call.

However, there might have been a holiday change of heart.

Villalobos said the victim — a representative for the restaurant who spoke to deputies — declined to press charges over the incident, during the dinner rush.