Domestic violence suspect held to answer charges 

A Granada Hills man accused in a series of violent assaults that prosecutors say terrorized his ex-girlfriend was held to answer to eight charges Tuesday.

Miguel “Mike” Angel Miramontes, 41, is being held without bail after his preliminary hearing this week.

He’s expected to file a formal plea next month when he’s due back in court to answer to: felony domestic violence for an alleged attack July 17; felony charges of domestic violence, illegal use of tear gas, and cruelty to animals for allegations of a July 14 assault that involved the victim’s pet; an attempted first-degree burglary for a June 23 allegation; second-degree robbery from a June 17 allegation; and two other separate earlier incidents that resulted in vandalism charges.

The evidence presented in court included pictures of injuries that prosecutors say Miramontes inflicted during several late-night visits to his victim’s Newhall home over the summer, as well as a protective order that was granted against Miramontes.

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station filed a Ramey warrant for Miramontes’ arrest after his ex-girlfriend reported his involvement in the alleged assaults, according to court records.

A Ramey warrant is a request for an arrest warrant from a judge on the basis of evidence collected by investigators, which can be done prior to the presentation of a case to the District Attorney’s Office.

The detective’s report details accounts from the victim and a friend who reported the attacks, which appeared to escalate in nature, according to court records obtained by The Signal.

During the last incident in July, which prompted the warrant, the victim reported Miramontes showed up at 2 a.m., broke into her home through a rear window, pepper-sprayed her and her dog and then dragged the victim out of her home by her hair until a neighbor intervened.

Two of the 11 charges were dismissed following the preliminary hearing: a felony robbery charge and a felony charge that he tried to smuggle drugs into jail.

A station official said Miramontes declined having drugs on him during a pre-detention search following his arrests in July, but drugs were found when he was searched at the SCV Sheriff’s Station for booking.

Judge Bernie LaForteza also reduced one of the vandalism charges from a felony to a misdemeanor.

LaForteza ordered Miramontes held without bail in October after the defendant missed his court date and was then found by Crime Impact Team deputies near the Newhall Avenue offramp on Interstate 5.