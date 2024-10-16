Domestic violence suspect held without bail after missing court date 

A North Hills man is being held without bail at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail after missing his last court hearing for multiple charges alleging he terrorized his ex-girlfriend, assaulting her after breaking into her Lyons Avenue home on multiple occasions.

Deputies with the station’s Crime Impact Team arrested Miguel “Mike” Angel Miramontes, 41, of Granada Hills, around 2:34 p.m. Monday after observing him near the Newhall Avenue off-ramp near Interstate 5, according to station officials.

Officials were not immediately able to discuss the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Miramontes previously was released on $450,000 bail after being charged with 10 felony counts.

Courthouse records detail station detectives’ reports of how the victim said she was threatened at her home in May, then had to file a second stalking and vandalism report June 9, after a witness who was leaving the victim’s Lyons Avenue residence in the early morning hours reported seeing Miramontes scratching the victim’s cars.

The attacks escalated in June and July, with Miramontes allegedly becoming violent and breaking into the victim’s car while she was parked after coming home from a late evening and punching the victim, a little over a week after the second vandalism report, according to court records of the investigating detective’s account of the incidents.

On July 14, the victim reported that Miramontes broke into her home, chased her outside and then pepper-sprayed the victim and her dog before dragging her back into her apartment by her hair, according to the victim’s account in courthouse records. The victim was treated for abdominal injuries and face contusions at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to the report.

On July 17, SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies filed a Ramey warrant for Miramontes, which called for his arrest prior to the filing of charges based on the evidence deputies submitted.

A case was presented against Miramontes for charges that included: felony vandalism for the May 4 and June 9 reports; second-degree robbery for the June 17 report; first-degree attempted burglary for the June 23 allegation; domestic violence, robbery, illegal use of tear gas and cruelty to animals for the July 14 incident; another domestic violence charge for a July 17 incident; and bringing a controlled substance into jail, on the day of his July 23 arrest.

“The court issued bench warrant due to the defendant’s failure to appear and a willful violation of previously issued criminal protective order,” according to the minutes from Miramontes’ hearing Thursday, which he failed to show up for without an excused absence, according to the court records.

Judge David Slayton ordered the warrant for Miramontes’ arrest without bail in response on Friday, and the San Fernando Valley resident was arrested by SCV deputies on Monday afternoon near the entrance to the SCV.

His arrest appears to have occurred without further incident as there was no indication of new booking charges, per station officials. His court records were not immediately updated to reflect his new hearing date or any potential additional charges.