Fostering Youth Independence launches year-end giving campaign 

News release

The nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence has launched its year-end giving campaign to support local foster youth aging out of the L.A. County foster system without ever having the support of a permanent home and family.

Funds raised will help the currently 85 local foster youth FYI serves as they work to complete a post-secondary education, and also provide emergency assistance to these youth when unexpected expenses threaten to derail their path toward becoming successful, independent adults.

This year donations to FYI will go even further with a dollar-for-dollar match up to $30,000, made possible by gifts from its matching donor team made up of its board of directors and other benefactors.

FYI serves transition-age (16-25 years) foster youth in the Santa Clarita Valley and has supported 191 local youth since its inception in 2017. It assigns each youth an adult volunteer Ally and a coordinator to help them set and achieve goals in areas such as education, employment, housing, finances, health, transportation, assistance with college applications, enrollment and class registration, and referrals to resources for food, housing, health, mental health, and employment.

To learn more about the organization and contribute to the giving campaign, visit www.fyifosteryouth.org/donations. You can also mail a check to FYI, P.O. Box 801604, Santa Clarita, CA 91380.