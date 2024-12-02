How to ship with Meest from the US to India

Meest offers high-quality delivery from USA to India, providing customers with fast, reliable, and affordable service. Many years of experience in international transportation allow Meest to guarantee the safe and timely shipping of your parcels, regardless of their size and weight.

How to Create a Parcel for Shipping from US to India

Creating a package to send a parcel to India with Meest is as simple as possible.

Follow these steps to process your package:

Create an account: go to the Meest website to do that. New users get a first-time delivery discount.

Use the calculator: enter the weight and dimensions of your parcel and choose the shipping method to calculate the delivery from USA to India price.

Specify your shipment details: fill in all the necessary data, such as the sender’s address and final location, a description of the package’s contents, and other important information.

Select shipping method: choose between air and sea transport. Air shipping starts at $17 per 1 lb package; discount codes may apply for packages over 5 lb. To see current pricing go to the delivery from USA to India page. The maximum weight per package is 40 lb, and the maximum estimated value of the contents is $500.

Place and pay for delivery: after confirming all the data, place and pay for your order.

Tips for Forming and Packing Parcels

To send your package to India from USA safely, it is important to form and pack it correctly:

Choose appropriate packaging: use new durable boxes suitable for the size and weight of your shipments.

Protect Contents: fragile items should be wrapped in bubble wrap or any other protection. Add protective materials like foam or cardboard for large and heavy things.

Secure Contents: immobilize all items inside the box.

Seal the box: use strong packing tape to seal the box tightly. Make sure all seams and edges are carefully taped.

Clear labeling: indicate the sender and recipient addresses to avoid confusion and delays during customs clearance.

Wrapping Up

Meest provides the most reliable and cheapest shipping from USA to India. The ease of processing and packaging of parcels and constant support from a professional team make the international delivery process as convenient as possible. By choosing Meest, you can be sure your parcels will be delivered on time and safely.