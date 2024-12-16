I-5 crashes cause injuries, traffic delays

Two separate crashes just 10 minutes apart on the Interstate 5 in Castaic resulted in more than one transport and large traffic delays Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol officials.

One person was transported to a hospital after suffering burns following a fiery crash on Monday morning on the Interstate 5 in Castaic, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer for the CHP Newhall office in an email to The Signal.

At approximately 8:39 a.m. the CHP responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of the I-5 south of Parker Road, Burgos-Lopez wrote in the email.

“The two vehicles caught fire and one party suffered burns as a result,” added Burgos-Lopez in the email.

First responders attend to a traffic collision Monday morning on northbound Interstate 5, north of Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic. Michael Picarella/The Signal.

Personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the incident and one person was transported to the hospital, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman with the Fire Department.

According to observations on the scene, one vehicle involved was a white truck.

Circumstances regarding the incident are being investigated as of the publication of this story, stated Burgos-Lopez, and the crash required the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 lanes to be shut down due to the vehicle blocking lanes.

The second crash occurred at 8:50 a.m. on the northbound side of the I-5 at Hasley Canyon just south of the first incident and it involved a sedan and a semi-truck, Burgos- Lopez added in the email. One person was transported to the hospital, he added.

A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver fled the scene before the CHP’s arrival, Burgos- Lopez said, and urged witnesses to call the CHP at 661-600-600.

According to observations on the scene, both crashes caused traffic to come to a standstill.