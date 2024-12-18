Janene Maxon says goodbye to Castaic Union School District 

The Castaic Union School district governing board and community members celebrated the retirement of board President Janene Maxon on Monday night at the board’s organizational meeting.

Maxon completed 36 years of service in which she was a teacher, principal, district administrator, and board member, according to a statement from the district. She started her journey as a substitute teacher at Live Oak Elementary School in 1988 and spent 12 years in the classroom before transitioning to Castaic Middle School.

Later, she returned to Live Oak as principal for five years. In 2008, she took on the role of assistant superintendent of educational services, helping shape the future of all CUSD schools.

After retiring from her district office role in 2020, Maxon was elected to the Castaic board of trustees after running unopposed. She served as acting board president in 2023 and officially became board president in 2024, and district officials say her leadership and vision continued to make a lasting impact.

“Janene Maxon’s vast experience in education has brought valuable insight and significant perspective to various committees and board discussions,” said Superintendent Bob Brauneisen.

He added that Maxon was always involved at the schools with frequent visits and demonstrated professionalism and fearless leadership. He thanked her for always being a friend to go to over the years and being there for him to lean on.

“I never imagined I’d be saying, ‘Happy trails until we meet again!’ a second time,” said Maxon. “To say I have been blessed twice is an understatement. I’m grateful to have been a part of our CUSD family.”

(Left to right) Janene Maxon is gifted a gavel by Superintendent Bob Brauneisen for her 36 years of service with the Castaic Union School District at the organizational meeting at the district office in Valencia on Monday night. Dec. 16, 2024 Maya Morales/The Signal

Maxon said that the district will always have a special place in her heart and thanked her husband Ray for supporting her throughout her career.

Board members Fred Malcomb, Mayreen Burk, Vincent Titiriga, and Laura Pearson also thanked Maxon for being a mentor and always willing to help out.

(Left to right) Fred Malcomb, Vincent Titiriga, and Erik Richardson say the oath of office at the Castaic Union School District organizational meeting at the district office in Valencia on Monday night. Dec. 16, 2024 Maya Morales/The Signal

Before Maxon stepped away, she made a motion for the installation of trustees. Erik Richardson beat Steve Sansone for Maxon’s seat in the November election and was sworn in as a new board member representing Trustee Area A.

Malcomb and Titiriga also took the oath of office as returning board members. After the new board took their seats, the board nominated Burk to be the new board president. The motion passed 4-0, with Burk abstaining.