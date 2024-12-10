Man arrested on suspicion of throwing rocks at vehicles, injuring a teenager 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man after responding to reports of a male suspect throwing large rocks at passing vehicles along the intersection near Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road on Saturday night, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

It was reported that the suspect began throwing rocks at vehicles near the Jersey Mikes on Bouquet Canyon Road and walked along the street until he was found near Santa Clarita Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road.

The suspect caused significant damage to several vehicles, including shattering a windshield and striking a 15-year-old girl, whose window was down as the car was driving past. She was knocked unconscious and injured, said Jensen.

He added that the teenage girl suffered a broken cheekbone and facial injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, said Jensen.

The suspect remains in custody at the time of this story’s publication on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism, and throwing objects at vehicles capable of causing great bodily injury.