Nature meets holiday spirit: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair  

People at the Placerita Canyon Nature this past weekend were in the holiday spirit as they created their own customized holiday wreaths, centerpieces, and ornaments using an assortment of natural materials for the annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair.

The annual event on Saturday and Sunday served as a fundraiser with proceeds aimed to support the nature center’s animals including non-releasable birds such as a great-horned owl, a red-tailed hawk, and many other species.

What’s made the annual tradition so special are the attendees, which range from children to seniors, making it an inclusive activity for everyone, said Teresa Jacobs, who manages the gift shop and has worked at the nature center for over a decade.

Volunteer Kyle Urquilla trims the fresh-cut greenery for attendees to pick and choose for their hand-crafted holiday decorations at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Pine cones, dried leaves, tree branches, and twigs were just a few of the different natural treasures attendees could select from to create their holiday ornaments. Much of the natural materials come from the nature center and its surrounding areas.

“Docents collect from all over, including parking lots, grocery stores, people’s personal property and Christmas tree lots that have scraps,” Jacobs said.

Docents, who are the nature center’s volunteers, begin to collect the materials about a month and a half in advance so by the time the craft fair comes around, the items are fully dried and ready for use, she added.

Eleventh grader Ryan Hernandez (front) and Elizabeth Mayen look at Hernandez’s hand-crafted holiday centerpiece he created at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“It’s very rewarding for us. We volunteer to feed animals and take care of animals, and it’s very expensive. It’s the fruit of our labor to see this day,” Jacobs said when asked about the continuous support throughout the years.

Mother and daughter duo Diane and Taylor Nelson were first-time attendees and thought it would be fun to participate since they love nature, Diane said, as Taylor worked on perfecting a wreath that would be hung up on their door.

“It’s a great event. I think we’ll come back next year for sure,” Taylor said.

Mother and daughter duo Diane (left) and Taylor Nelson finish creating a holiday wreath for their door before moving onto some table centerpieces at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“It’s easy and a good creative outlet,” added Diane.

Five-year-old Alan Las was carefully picking out fresh-cut greenery for his holiday wreath with his mom Lora Councilor and 2-year-old little sister.

Last year, they came to the craft fair but were unable to purchase a wreath because they were sold out, said Councilor.

“We’ve never made a wreath before so [we’re here] for the whole experience and to just enjoy it,” she added.