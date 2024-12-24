NORAD Santa Tracker continues to bring magical tradition to children worldwide 

By Elma Aksalic

Contributing Writer

For children across the globe, one of the many joys of the Holiday season is anticipating the arrival of Santa Claus and his journey to deliver gifts waiting under the tree on Christmas morning.

With over 2 billion homes around the world and only so much time to complete the task, the “North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)” has given children the opportunity to not only track Santa’s progress in real-time but get involved in the action.

For 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, NORAD “defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America.” But on Dec. 24, the organization makes it their mission to track Santa’s location.

Through NORAD’s “North Warning” radar System across 47 installations, along with satellites and fighter aircraft, the organization makes a point of checking the radar closely for indications of Santa Claus leaving the North Pole.

Every year, over 100,000 children call into NORAD in Colorado Springs, with volunteer’s standing by on Christmas Eve to answer any Santa or holiday related questions and in a number of different languages.

Additionally, through its website, NORAD offers Santa’s virtual North Pole Village, as well as a holiday countdown, games, a movie theater, holiday music, and a web store.

Bob Sommers, a civilian contractor and NORAD volunteer, told The Associated Press he’s often met with overjoyed callers, and makes it a priority to tell children they must go to sleep before Santa arrives.

“There are screams and giggles and laughter,” Sommers said.

The tracker also offers fun facts about Santa’s journey, including the speed at which his sleigh is traveling, how many stops he made so far, and the amount of presents left, making the experience interactive for eager children.

In an interview, Chief Master Sgt. John G. Storms of NORAD and USNORTHCOM Command Senior Enlisted Leader said it is his first year tracking Santa, and he is eager to see the system, used to protect North America every single day, be put into use for joyful reasons.

“I’m really excited to have an opportunity to participate, and the thing I’m most looking forward to is the interaction with all of the citizens spreading cheer during the holidays.”

Origins of Santa Tracking

The tradition began back in 1955, during the Cold War era, after a department store advertisement mistakenly printed the wrong telephone number for children to call Santa Claus.

A young boy ended up reaching the “Continental Air Defense Command,” which is now NORAD, asking to speak with Saint Nick while reciting his wish list.

Colonel Harry Shoup, an officer on duty, decided to play into the mistaken phone call and reassured the child he would keep a look out for his whereabouts through their radar system.

From that moment on, 50 different callers followed a day, and a new tradition was born. Combining a little holiday magic and technology, NORAD continues to bring joy, Christmas spirit, and new excitement for children worldwide to look forward to.