Overturned semi-truck closes slow lanes on the I-5 

A SigAlert was issued for the northbound Interstate 5 and Parker Road at approximately 3 a.m. after a semi-truck overturned onto its side and blocked the slow lanes of traffic on Sunday morning, according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig, spokeswoman for California Highway Patrol Traffic Management.

L.A. County firefighters were dispatched at 2:54 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 3:03 a.m., said Supervising Fire Dispatcher Anaya.

Anaya said there were no injuries or transport reported from the scene and firefighters cleared it at 3:10 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted to stay away from the No. 3 and 4 lanes on the northbound I-5, said Kravig.

She added that the SigAlert would be in place until 1 p.m.