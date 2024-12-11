Pennsylvania governor says suspect in CEO’s murder is ‘no hero’ 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

The governor of Pennsylvania said that the murder suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killing is “no hero.” Some online commenters have celebrated him for allegedly targeting a health care executive.

In last week’s incident, Thompson was fatally shot in what officials called a targeted attack in midtown Manhattan, leading police on a nearly week-long manhunt.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday evening, New York City officials announced. Mangione faces murder charges, according to court papers filed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Responding to the comments about Mangione’s arrest, Gov. Josh Shapiro said that “some attention in this case, especially online, has been deeply disturbing, as some have looked to celebrate instead of condemning this killer.”

“In some dark corners, this killer is being hailed as a hero. Hear me on this: He is no hero,” the Democratic governor said, adding that some reports and comments posted on social media show a “lack of sympathy” for the victim and his family.

“In America, we do not kill people in cold blood to resolve policy differences or express a viewpoint. I understand people have real frustration with our health care system, and I have worked to address that throughout my career.”

The governor said he has “no tolerance … for one man using an illegal ghost gun to murder someone because he thinks his opinion matters most” and that in a “civil society, we are all less safe when ideologues engage in vigilante justice.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, shown here speaking at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 19, 2024, said the suspect in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO is no hero. Photo by Madalina Vasiliu.

Police and prosecutors have not released a motive for the killing.

After Thompson was shot and killed, some commenters online claimed that it was necessary to raise awareness about the U.S. health insurance industry. Former Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz told pundit Piers Morgan on Monday evening in a program that she felt exuberance after Thompson died.

“Why would you be in such a celebratory mood about the execution of another human being?” Morgan asked Lorenz, who has been known for trying to reveal the identities behind anonymous social media accounts and for praising COVID-19 mandates.

“Aren’t you supposed to be on the caring, sharing left where, you know, you believe in the sanctity of life?”

Lorenz responded by saying that she does “believe in the sanctity of life” but added, “I felt, along with so many other Americans, joy, unfortunately” after Thompson’s shooting death.

“Joy!? Serious? Joy at a man’s execution?” Morgan then asked.

Lorenz appeared to backtrack by saying: “Maybe not joy, but certainly not empathy.”

On Tuesday, New York City police obtained an arrest warrant for Mangione, who was found to be carrying a gun, mask, and writings linking him to the ambush, according to court papers.

Mangione is being held without bail on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, forgery, and providing false identification to police. Late Monday, Manhattan prosecutors charged him with five counts, including murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

While in court on Monday, Mangione disputed claims about money that was allegedly found in his backpack and his possession of a Faraday bag, which blocks electronic signals.

“I’d like to correct two things,” Mangione said, without an attorney present. “First, I don’t know where any of that money came from. I’m not sure if it was planted. And also, that bag was waterproof. So I don’t know about criminal sophistication.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.