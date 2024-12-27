Person ejected in crash on Interstate 5 near Sylmar 

One person was ejected out of their vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 near Roxford Street in Sylmar late Wednesday night, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, public information officer with the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers were dispatched to a call of a crash at 11 p.m., according to Burgos-Lopez. The vehicle rolled over multiple times, and the male driver was ejected, enduring major injuries. The person was then transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash is under investigation during the time of this story’s publication.

“It is unclear if alcohol played a factor,” Burgos-Lopez wrote in an email to The Signal.