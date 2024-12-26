Photos: After Christmas shopping

Residents visited stores at Valencia Town Center the day after Christmas to return, exchange and buy items on Thursday.

The parking lot at Valencia Town Center was visibly empty after Christmas day on Thursday, Dec. 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal The parking lot at Valencia Town Center was visibly empty after Christmas day on Thursday, Dec. 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal Shoppers returned and bought items at Valencia Town Center on Thursday, Dec. 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal Shoppers returned and bought items at Valencia Town Center on Thursday, Dec. 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal Shoppers returned and bought items at Valencia Town Center on Thursday, Dec. 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal Shoppers returned and bought items at Valencia Town Center on Thursday, Dec. 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal