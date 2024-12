The Hello Kitty Truck Cafe made a stop at the Valencia Town Center during its tour and numerous fanatics stopped by to purchase merchandise and some sweet desserts on Saturday. The Hello Kitty Truck Cafe has become a social media phenomenon with over 300,000 followers on the Instagram app.

Hello Kitty fanatic Liv Meir, 11, takes home merchandise from the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck which made a special visit during its tour at the Valencia Town Center Drive on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Suzie Espinosa, 10 shows off her Hello Kitty Cafe dessert she purchased during the truck’s visit at the Valencia Town Center on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal