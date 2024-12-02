SCV advocate, businesswoman Kim Greiner dies on Thanksgiving Day 

Santa Clarita Valley advocate and Valencia Technologies Corp. board member and primary shareholder Kim Greiner, 76, died on Thanksgiving Day in her home by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Greiner and her husband, Jeff Greiner, were known for their work with Valencia Technologies, a local neuromodulation company, “transforming the standard of care for bladder dysfunction,” according to the company’s website, and for their support to local nonprofits and community involvement.

Community members and those close to Kim have been showing their support on social media, through messages and photos.

Bob and Kathy Kellar, friends to the couple, spent many occasions at their home throughout their decade-long friendship, and Bob was “absolutely devastated,” to hear about Kim’s passing, he said in a phone interview on Sunday evening.

“They were a beautiful couple and I know they did a lot in this community for everybody’s benefit. I’m just very saddened and I don’t know what to say beyond that,” he added.

Other local dignitaries and close friends to Greiner could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday evening.

“Rest in Peace, Kim Greiner. You were my best friend and I yours,” read a social media post by a Facebook user. “She was the strongest woman I knew. She had a heart of gold and spread her wealth by helping countless people when they were in need or struggled … Heaven gained and the world lost a good soul on Thanksgiving Day.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out for help by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – you can call, text, or chat online to connect with a trained crisis counselor 24/7; this service is confidential and free.