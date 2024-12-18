SCV sees 3 homicides in 2024 

With just under two weeks left in 2024, a look back on the year-in-review for major crimes indicates the Santa Clarita Valley had one fewer homicide compared to the previous year.

Homicide cases can be the most complicated and longest-lasting investigations that detectives undertake, lasting months, years and even decades when a case goes cold — because there is no statute of limitations for murder.

Here’s a look at the SCV’s three criminal homicides through the first 353 days of the year — two in city limits in one week back in June, and another in the unincorporated area of Val Verde in September.

June 15

The first criminal homicide of the year involved a 26-year-old Newhall man named Eghosa Anthony Okojie, better known by his stage name as KILLCODY, an aspiring rapper who left home in Ohio to pursue a dream of being a recording artist, his family said in an obituary.

Okojie was found dead around 1 a.m. outside in the 24100 block of Wildwood Canyon Road in Newhall, according to Sheriff’s Department and Medical Examiner’s Office records online. Okojie’s manner of death was listed as a homicide by blunt force trauma.

Three months prior to Okojie’s death, CBS Austin news reports stated Okojie was arrested in Texas on suspicion of assault.

The Homicide Bureau did not release any statement in the months following the discovery of Okojie’s homicide, nor has there been any announcement of an arrest in connection with the case.

Questions to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau on Tuesday were referred to Christian Mezzano, the Homicide Bureau detective handling the case, who was not immediately available.

June 17

The second murder of the year happened around 11 p.m. June 17 in the parking lot of Valencia Liquor, near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Lyons Avenue.

Two suspects — Jose Roberto Corona, a 29-year-old Valencia barber, and 25-year-old Omar Garcia Ramirez, remain in custody on murder charges in connection with the case.

The shooting happened in an area of Newhall widely known to be a part of an ongoing gang conflict between local factions.

Homicide detectives identified one of the suspects and the victim as gang members, but family members of Fernando Bernabe, 31, of Newhall, said he was not affiliated. He had little criminal history beyond a misdemeanor arrest in March 2023.

No motive has been given in the shooting.

Both suspects are being held in Men’s Central Jail without bail. The next hearing in their case is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Sept. 22

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reported the area’s third criminal homicide as a murder-suicide involving a father and son.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified Roberto Carlos Garcia, 50, as the shooter. He killed Carlo Romo, his 27-year-old son, before turning the gun on himself, in the courtyard of their home in the 28800 block of Paradise Road.

A witness reported to deputies there appeared to have been an argument between Garcia and Romo that precipitated the shooting.

A third victim, a woman, also was taken from the scene in an ambulance for the treatment of a gunshot wound. Detectives refused to release her name.

Homicide detectives declined to speculate on a motive and there’s been no statement in the months since the deaths.

