Sierra Vista Jr. High hosting a toy drive 

Sierra Vista Junior High School is hosting a virtual toy drive until Dec. 13 to help students and families in need.

Julia Murray, a social work intern and wellness coordinator, said that Sierra Vista is known as a tier one school, meaning it has a large student population in need.

“A lot of the families that are in need don’t have reliable housing or transportation. A lot of our families aren’t actually going to have big holiday get togethers or gifts so we’re trying to give some of the families that are in need just a little extra help by giving them some support through gifts for their children,” said Murray.

The toy drive is connected to an Amazon Wishlist to streamline donations and make it accessible to everyone. The wish list features board games, makeup, toys, and sports equipment that Amanda Markovich, school social worker, believed would be useful for a whole family and not just one student.

On Dec. 13 the toy drive will conclude to allow time for the orders to be shipped to the school, said Murray. On Dec. 20, invited families will be able to go to school and select which gifts they would like to take.

“The social worker will invite the families, and they get to pick an item for their kid as long as we get enough donations so there are plenty of options,” said Murray.

The goal of the toy drive is to help as many students as possible, but it is limited to how many donations the school receives, she added.

To donate to the toy drive, visit: tinyurl.com/32sthvrn.