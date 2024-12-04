Southbound I-5 lanes to close overnight for construction  

Motorists who drive on the southbound Interstate 5 should expect delays and detours between Calgrove Boulevard and the State Route 14 interchange from Dec. 9 through Dec. 12 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. due to all-lanes closures for construction.

L.A. Metro and Caltrans District 7 plan to do all-lanes closures of the southbound I-5 lanes next week at night to allow construction crews to install three new permanent overhead signs along the southbound I-5 lanes from Calgrove Boulevard to the SR-14 interchange as part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Projects, according to a news release.

The $679 million project has planned enhancements to increase safety and operations along the I-5 in response to the expected population growth in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The project, which began construction in fall 2021, and is projected to end in 2026, will extend from the Newhall Pass, south of the Highway 14 and I-5 split, to just south of Parker Road in Castaic, according to a previous Signal article.

The southbound lanes of the freeway are scheduled to be closed overnight as follows:

Monday, Dec. 9, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

The primary detour for motorists traveling southbound on I-5 is to exit at Newhall Ranch Road and continue east on Newhall Ranch Road/Golden Valley Road to the southbound SR-14 Interchange.

A local access detour for motorists is to exit at Calgrove Boulevard, continue south on The Old Road, south on San Fernando Road and Sepulveda Boulevard and proceed to the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

According to a news release, these closure dates can be subject to change depending on weather conditions and construction process.