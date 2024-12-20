Storli gives a tearful goodbye to Hart district board 

Before the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board organizational meeting on Wednesday night, the board members and colleagues recognized Linda Storli for her 40 years of service.

Storli was greeted by hugs and tearful messages of endearment for her long-dedicated service to the Hart district.

“The Hart district has been home for the past 40 years,” said Storli. She began her career teaching in Europe after receiving her bachelor of arts degree, master’s degree, and California teaching credential from California State University, Northridge. Then she went to teach at Canyon High School.

Tearfully, Storli said the best thing that happened to her beside her children was walking into a classroom in Norway and realizing teaching was for her.

“This is so sappy, but it was my ‘A-ha’ moment in where God wanted me to be and I started teaching there and I can’t imagine a better, more rewarding, not even a job, than that,” she said.

She taught at Canyon for 30 years before retiring and then was elected to Trustee Area 1 in 2015 when she beat incumbent Gloria Mercado-Fortine.

Storli compared her separation from the district to someone getting a divorce and losing her family, but added that it has been her pleasure being a part of the family over the years and thanked everyone who came to recognize her.

Superintendent Michael Vierra told Storli that he was thankful for her leadership and appreciated that she always put the students above everything else.

Board member Cherise Moore hugs former board president Linda Storli to thank her for her service to the William S. Hart Union High School District at a reception held at the district office on Wednesday night. Dec. 18, 2024 Maya Morales/The Signal

Board members Erin Wilson, Bob Jensen, Joe Messina and Cherise Moore all thanked Storli for her service and being a staple in their community. They awarded her a plaque and her board member head shot.

“This plaque doesn’t nearly do justice to the services that you have given to this district,” said Moore to Storli as she held back tears. “And to the friend you have become to me.”

After the reception was over, the board members moved to begin the organizational meeting. Erin Wilson was sworn in to represent Trustee Area 4 after winning her first election since being appointed in 2023.

(Left to right) Superintendent Michael Vierra has board member Erin Wilson recite the oath of office at the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board’s organizational meeting on Wednesday night. Dec. 18, 2024 Maya Morales/The Signal

Aakash Ahuja was not present at the meeting to be sworn in for Trustee Area 1. He will be taking the oath of office during the next meeting on Jan. 15, according to Debbie Dunn, communications coordinator for the district.

After Storli stepped down from her seat, the board moved to nominate the next board president. Jensen nominated Moore and was seconded by Wilson; the motion passed 4-0.

Wilson then nominated Messina as the next clerk, Jensen seconded the motion, and it passed 4-0.