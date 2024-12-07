Suspect at large after LASD loses visual during pursuit  

An assault with a deadly weapon suspect remains at large as of Friday afternoon, after deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station engaged in a pursuit and lost visual contact with the vehicle on the southbound side of State Route 14 near the Newhall Pass, according to authorities.

According to Sgt. Rios, a spokesman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the suspect was wanted for a prior “assault with a deadly weapon” incident and deputies engaged in the pursuit at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Wiley Canyon Road and Lyons Avenue in Newhall.

The vehicle involved in the pursuit was a black 2002 Chevrolet Suburban, Rios confirmed, but could not provide additional information regarding the incident or how many people occupied the vehicle.

Deputies lost visual of the black Suburban as it was traveling southbound on SR-14, according to Rios.

Law enforcement officials were still on the lookout for the vehicle, as of the publication of this story, but no additional information was available.