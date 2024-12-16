Syria’s Assad breaks silence since fleeing to Russia, says he wanted to stay and fight 

By Bill Pan

Contributing Writer

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued his first public statement on Monday following the abrupt collapse of his family’s 50-year rule in Syria, saying he left the country for Russia at Moscow’s insistence.

“My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur in the final hours of the battles,” Assad said in a statement attributed to him on the now-deposed presidency’s official Telegram channel and Facebook page.

The statement recounts the dramatic events of Dec. 7, when rebels led by the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group advanced toward the Syrian capital of Damascus. Assad said he had traveled to a Russian military base in Latakia province to “oversee combat operations,” only to find that government troops had abandoned their positions.

“Upon arrival at the Khmeimim air base that morning, it became clear that our forces had completely withdrawn from all battle lines and that the last army positions had fallen,” the statement reads.

As rebel forces closed in on the capital city, Syrians tuned in to state television expecting Assad to address the nation. Instead, an army commander gave a brief statement warning citizens not to believe “false news” that it said aimed “to destabilize the security of the nation.” That fueled frustrations among Assad loyalists, prompting an exodus from the capital.

According to Assad, the anticipated address never materialized because he was trapped at Khmeimim, which was under “intensified attack by drone strikes.” He said that on the evening of Dec. 8, Moscow sent in a request to the base’s command to immediately airlift him to Russia.

“This took place a day after the fall of Damascus, following the collapse of the final military positions and the resulting paralysis of all state institutions,” Assad’s statement reads.

“At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual or party. The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught.”

While Assad has long labeled any who oppose his rule “terrorists,” HTS has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Nations, and other Western countries.

Originally a branch of al-Qaeda in Syria, HTS broke with the jihadist group in 2016 and took its current name. Its leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, better known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, is working to solidify control over much of the country and has pledged to build a pluralistic, tolerant society. But his group’s past has left many skeptical about whether it will live up to such promises.

Speculation about Assad’s fate intensified during his week-long silence. His resignation and departure were announced by the Russian foreign ministry, which merely said the Kremlin was “not a party in those negotiations.”

Monday’s statement attributed the silence to “prevailing circumstances at the time, including a total communication blackout for security reasons.” Assad promised a more detailed account of the events “when the opportunity allows.”

“I have never sought positions for personal gain but have always considered myself as a custodian of a national project,” Assad said in the statement, adding that his departure “does not, in any way, diminish” his “profound sense of belonging to Syria and her people.”