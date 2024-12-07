Blog

Threat prompts local state officials, staff to evacuate Capitol 

A Friday morning threat prompted officials to evacuate the California state Capitol and nearby office buildings, according to state representatives.  

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, said she was in Sacramento at the time. 

“It’s now been clear,” she wrote in a text message just after 2 p.m. “We evacuated the swing space where our offices are.” 

Schiavo was preparing to board a flight for Southern California to work from home. 

According to Bryan Shroyer, chief of staff for state Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, Valladares was not at the Capitol. However, Shroyer and his staff were evacuated and were cleared to return to their offices around 12:40 p.m. 

“We just got an email telling us to get out,” Shroyer said during a phone call before they were cleared to return. “They’re generally pretty careful. They’re generally pretty cautious and take it seriously.” 

Soon after the Capitol and other buildings reopened, the California Highway Patrol Capital Protection Section posted details on X: “The threat to the Capitol was thoroughly investigated and determined to be unfounded after a search of the State Capitol, Swing Space and the Legislative Office Building. No suspicious items were located, and the buildings have been reopened at the direction of Joint Rules.” 

Michael Picarella

