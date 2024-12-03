White House defends pardon of Hunter Biden 

By Zachary Stieber

Contributing Writer

The White House on Monday defended President Joe Biden pardoning his son, Hunter Biden.

“He said he came to this decision this weekend, and he said he wrestled with this because he believes in the justice system, but he also believes that the war politics infected the process and led to a miscarriage of justice,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She added later: “Hunter was singled out, because his last name was Biden, because he was the president’s son. That’s what we saw. And so the president believed enough is enough, and the president took action. And he also believes that they tried to break his son in order to break him.”

Jean-Pierre also said the president did it because it did not seem like his opponents would stop targeting Hunter Biden, 54.

Jean-Pierre was speaking to reporters as Air Force One traveled to Angola.

President Biden, 82, declined to speak to reporters about his decision during a stop in Cape Verde earlier in the day. The pardon covered 10 years of conduct, starting in 2014, including crimes of which the younger Biden was convicted or pleaded guilty.

Jean-Pierre previously said the president would not pardon his son.

“I’ve been very clear; the president is not going to pardon his son,” she said in late 2023.

When asked in June if the president had ruled out any pardon or commutation for Hunter Biden, she said, “Yes he has.”

In November, she told reporters: “We’ve been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no.”

The president in the past also said that he would not pardon his son.

“I abide by the jury decision. … I will not pardon him,” the president said in June after jurors convicted Hunter Biden on gun-related charges, including illegal possession of a gun.

The other case involved charges of intentionally failing to pay taxes. Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to those charges.

He had faced up to 25 years in prison in one case and up to 17 years in prison in the other case, as well as fines.

Some Democrats and many Republicans said the pardon should not have happened.

“Tonight’s pardon is wrong,” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, said on social media platform X after the pardon was announced. “It proves to the American people that there is a two-tier system of justice.”

Some others said the decision was warranted.

“I wouldn’t have approved Hunter Biden’s tax or gun cases. If Hunter’s last name wasn’t Biden, I don’t believe he would have been charged,” Kristy Greenberg, a former official at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, wrote on X. “His pardon is justified.”

First Lady Jill Biden told reporters on Monday that she supports the pardon.

“Of course I support the pardon of my son,” she said.

The first lady acknowledged previously during an MSNBC appearance that her husband had committed to not pardoning Hunter Biden.

“Joe and I both respect the judicial system,” she said then, “and that’s the bottom line.”

The president said he pardoned his son because he believed he was “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.”

Hunter Biden said he will not take the pardon for granted.

Jean-Pierre said that the president “does believe in the justice system and the Department of Justice, and he also believes that his son was singled out politically.”

The president is set to leave office on Jan. 20, when President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated.