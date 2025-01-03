3 Factors That Influence the Cost of Dental Implants in Orange County, California 

Some experts consider dental implants to be the most effective tooth replacement solution for individuals with missing teeth. Other alternatives like dental bridges and partial or full dentures may be more economical and less invasive, but they can’t provide the same oral health benefits and secure comfort that implants do. Good quality implants can be a great investment in your oral (and overall) health, and dental implant financing makes it even easier to achieve a perfect smile. Learn about some factors that influence the cost of dental implants below, and speak with your dentist about dental implants in Orange County to learn more.

Preliminary Procedures

Getting dental implants requires good oral health, good jawbone density, and a missing tooth. Some patients may need additional pre-implant treatments or services to be eligible for an implant, such as:

Tooth extraction: Your dental care professional may need to extract a decayed, cracked, or chipped tooth before placing the implant.

Bone grafts: People with poor bone density in their jawbone often require bone grafts to ensure their jawbone is healthy enough to support dental implants.

Oral health treatments: Patients with gum disease can’t get implants right away. Dental care experts must treat gum disease and ensure healthy gums before placing an implant.

These pre-implant treatments and procedures may add to the overall cost of the procedure.

Implant Materials

The quality of the implant and crown materials can impact the total cost of the procedure. Patients can choose dental crowns (visible false teeth) made from zirconia, porcelain, ceramic, metal, resin, acrylic and other materials. Zirconia can offer great resistance to wear, but it also comes at a higher price. Acrylic, on the other hand, can be more cost-effective. You may also have the option to choose between different manufacturers who offer components at different price points. Your dental care provider will make recommendations based on your budget and personal needs.

Implant Type

Patients can choose from different implant types:

Single tooth implant: This solution replaces a single missing tooth.

Implant-supported bridge: An implant bridge replaces two or more adjacent missing teeth.

Removable implant dentures: This relatively economical option gives you the comfort and stability of dental implants combined with the flexibility of removable dentures.

Fixed full-arch dental implants: These permanent full-mouth implants are a permanent, non-removable alternative to dentures.

Costs may vary depending on the solution you need. Your dentist will develop a customized treatment plan to ensure you get the treatment you need at a reasonable cost. They may also offer financing or third-party financing to help you afford implants.

The Bottom Line

From pre-implant procedures to the type of implants you need, there are several factors that can affect the cost you’ll pay to get dental implants. Schedule a visit with your dentist to learn more about implants and whether you may a good candidate for this long-lasting tooth replacement solution.