Friday, Jan. 17, marks the 31st anniversary of the 1994 earthquake, commonly known as the Northridge Earthquake, that caused widespread destruction and isolated the Santa Clarita Valley as bridges and overpasses crumbled.

To read The Signal’s look back upon last year’s 30-year quake anniversary, which includes photos and video, go to signalscv.com/2024/01/30-years-since-6-7.