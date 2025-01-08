8 Unique & Memorable Baby Shower Gifts for Mom-to-Be

Being a mother is undoubtedly a precious experience, whether it’s a woman’s first pregnancy or the fifth one.

And since she has invited you to her baby shower to join in on her joy, you must gift her something meaningful and sentimental!

Though deciding on the perfect baby shower gift is indeed a tough task, you don’t need to drive yourself anxious about it. Here are some affordable and best gifts for mom to be that she’ll cherish forever!

1. Skincare Box for Mothers

Expecting a baby takes a huge toll on the mother, so it’s important to ensure that she is healthy and happy during her pregnancy journey.

Gift the mom-to-be an all-natural skincare hamper curated especially for expecting mothers.

Buy it from a renowned mom and baby wellness brand that focuses on enhancing a mother’s skincare routine while she’s pregnant. Their curated range makes excellent baby shower gifts for mom, including a special stretch marks hamper consisting of body oil and body butter enriched with the goodness of essential oils.

Other skincare hampers contain vitamin C face wash, toner, and cream to keep the skin healthy and supple. You can personalise the hamper by adding these as well.

2. Personalised Hoop

A hand-embroidered hoop not only looks cool when displayed in the living room, but it also contains a treasure trove of precious memories.

Gift a personalised wooden base hoop containing a finely threaded artwork of the expecting mother, along with her date of conception or the expected date of the baby’s birth, and both the names of the mom and her baby.

You can also add extra customizations, such as engraving an encouraging phrase like, “You’re going to be a wonderful mom!” This will not only bring a bright smile to the mom’s face but also remind her of your love whenever she looks at the intricate gift.

3. Positivity Journal

Pregnancy is undoubtedly a tough time, and all expecting mothers need a bit of positivity and encouragement, especially when she’s going through hormonal changes.

Therefore, gift the mom-to-be a pregnancy wellness journal or a positivity journal to instantly brighten up her day!

In this, she can jot down her daily physical, mental, and emotional health, such as the amount of sleep, time spent with family and friends, and mood changes.

Moreover, a pregnancy positivity journal can be very useful because it captures the entire nine-month journey through daily journal writing and self-introspection.

4. Massage Gun

A lot of women often shy away from massage guns during pregnancy, but the truth is these guns can significantly help to reduce pain and cramps.

They have versatile heads with speed settings that can be adjusted according to the user’s needs. For example, if she is experiencing particularly difficult cramps, the massage gun can be set at a higher speed to relieve the aching muscles.

The frequency waves set off by these guns are based on percussion waves, meaning they are baby-safe, so no harm will come to either the mother or her little one! Especially if you get a cordless and ultra-light gun, she can carry it anywhere!

5. Charm Bracelet

A good-luck charm bracelet is an ideal gift for a to-be mom who might not be very close to you, but you still want to gift her something meaningful.

There are numerous websites where you can customise the charms according to what the mom likes, such as adding small daisy flowers or a pink bow if she’s expecting a girl child.

Or you can go ahead with the already available charms and add something wonderful, such as adding the mom’s initials as a token of love!

Alternatively, you can gift a watch charm, which can be attached to the watch’s wristband. Add a small evil eye charm to help ward off negative energy and ensure good health for both the mom and her baby!

6. Candle Hamper

We often underestimate the soothing effects of a scented candle, which is why you must give the to-be mom a luxurious candle hamper. It brightens up the entire house and also helps to calm the anxious mother’s nerves.

You can choose from different candle hampers and sets, such as a citrus hamper, which contains lemon or citrus-scented candles. The hamper also contains additional items, such as bath salts, a loofah, a diffuser set, and a packet of incense sticks.

Many hampers also come with special fragrance oils and potpourri that can be kept in the to-be mom’s bedroom. Soothing fragrances like vanilla, lavender, and jasmine will help her fall asleep faster and ensure a restful sleep.

7. Cravings Basket

Controlling pregnancy cravings is a big deal. Expecting moms find it incredibly hard to control their cravings, and even if they do, they end up feeling frustrated or hungry again.

So why not gift them a yummy pregnancy cravings hamper to put them at ease?

A typical basket comes with caramelised almonds, pistachios, and cookies rich in vitamins, calcium, and iron.

If you don’t wish to gift a readymade basket, you can curate your own and add an assortment of all the different items that your friend loves to munch on and will be perfect during pregnancy. As an extra gesture of kindness, put a tub of low-fat ice cream to make her day!

8. Polaroid Camera

To-be moms get so busy with their pregnancy journey that they often forget to capture the emotional moments in these nine months.

Gift her the Fujifilm Instax Mini Polaroid camera so that she and her family can take pictures throughout her pregnancy and collect instant pictures.

Fujifilm also has a special gift box that contains one Instax mini camera, a set of Polaroid films, batteries, photo frames, and fridge magnets!

A meaningful gift like this will not only help the expecting mother to relive her pregnancy journey in the future but will also make her think of you every time she picks up the camera and clicks a photo!

You can even gift her a Polaroid camera and a photo frame with a picture of you both together!

Conclusion

Curating the perfect pregnancy shower gift isn’t easy but the most important thing is to gift something that comes from the heart. Understand the receiver’s preferences, current stage of pregnancy, and gift her something accordingly!