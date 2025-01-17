Ahuja sworn in as Hart district governing board member 

Newly sworn-in William S. Hart Union High School District governing board member Aakash Ahuja said he was happy to finally take his seat at the dais during Wednesday’s meeting, but also recognized some of the challenges that people across L.A. County are facing.

“I hope and pray that all of you and your loved ones are safe and want to thank all the firefighters who are doing every possible thing to help save our communities and loved ones,” Ahuja said, referencing the devastating wildfires that have plagued the county for over a week, burning communities and killing at least 25 people, as of Wednesday evening.

“I sincerely hope that the worst is behind us,” Ahuja continued. “Please stay safe and keep on helping others. That’s what makes Santa Clarita a great community.”

A psychiatrist serving within the California State Prison System and a resident of Santa Clarita for a decade, Ahuja beat incumbent Linda Storli and challenger Gloria Mercado-Fortine in the Nov. 5 general election.

Newly sworn-in Hart district governing board member Aakash Ahuja thanks those in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting for helping him to get where he is. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

Joking that this would be his first opportunity to have more than two minutes to speak — candidate forums in the leadup to the election generally had time limits to answer questions — Ahuja said the Hart district has the tools to set up students for success.

“Today is not about me, but about all of us,” Ahuja said. “It is about the collective commitment to providing the very best for our students who are the heart of this community, and the future of our great country, together. We share a vision of schools that prepare them not just for the challenges of tomorrow, but for a lifetime of learning, growth and becoming solid, resilient citizens who have good morals and contribute to our society and nation.”

There was a large crowd of family and friends on hand to see Ahuja take the dais.

A mental health advocate, Ahuja said he would approach decisions with “a commitment to common sense, fairness and collaboration.”

“Our schools are the foundation of our future, and I will work tirelessly to ensure they remain places where everyone feels valued, supported and inspired to thrive,” he said.

Ahuja represents Trustee Area No. 1, which covers Castaic and Valencia high schools as well as Rio Norte Junior High. He was elected to a four-year term.